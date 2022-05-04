The 2022 Xtra Kombat Africa series are officially back in Uganda.

These full contact bouts have been dubbed as the “Grand Prix 2022 Flyin Kiks Fight Series IV”.

The Xtra Kombat Africa 2022 was officially launched at Makuti Hall, Hotel Africana in Kampala on Wednesday, 4th May.

At least 100 fighters from the different clubs in Uganda (UPDF, Prisons, Lango Amuka, Uganda Police, Hard body, Iganga (Team 256), Bugiri Dragons and one from Sudan graced the launch.

SSP Abu Kalule excited in one of the brand new gloves to be used by the fighters (Credit: David Isabirye)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abu Kasule was chief guest, representing Director Welfare, Production and Sports in the Uganda Police Force AIGP Andrew Sorowen.

“I thank Xtra Kombat Africa for this opportunity given to our fighters to showcase their talents. I urge all the elite fighters to join the forces (UPDF, Prisons and Police) as a directive by president Museveni. This is because in the forces, there is continuity” SSP Kasule urged.

SSP Abu Kalule shows off one of the shin guards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Xtra Kombat Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Kabaale used the platform to reveal the masterplan to revamp the Xtra Kombat Africa series.

Kabaale also officially unveiled the equipment to be donated to the fighters and clubs as gloves, mouth guards, groin pads, breast pads, vests, shorts, shin guards, trophies, medals and belts from Germany and the United Kingdom in Birmingham.

“I want to be give the fighters a platform. This is what I have always been agitating for. Take the opportunity and develop yourself” Kabaale who stays in Nairobi, Kenya revealed.

Effective 28th May 2022, there will be action every week in the different styles as low kick, full contact, Muay Thai, K1 and others.

Walter “The Hurricane” Ebalu

Two high profile fights have been lined up between Ugandans and Nigerian opposition.

The female light heavy (61-65Kg) Xtra Kombat super card will witness Rebecca “The Warrior” Amongi against Juliet “The Dragon Queen” Chukwu.

Rebecca “The Warrior” Amongi

Juliet “The Dragon Queen” Chukwu

The male welter-weight (66-70 Kg) Xtra Kombat African Title fight shall have Walter “Hurricane” Ebalu against Uche “Chinaman” Onyeka.

For starters, Ebalu is the current champion of the Eastern and Horn of Africa Xtra Kombat.

Uche “Chinaman” Onyeka