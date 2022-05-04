FUFA Women Super League

Matchday 13 Results

She Maroons FC 0-0 Olila High School WFC

Rines SS WFC 2-1 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Lady Doves FC 5-0 She Corporate FC

UCU Lady Cardinals FC 3-1 FC Tooro Queens

Uganda Martyrs WFC 2-2 Kampala Queens FC

She Corporate unbeaten run in the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League came to an end on Wednesday after suffering a humiliating defeat to Lady Doves on Wednesday.

In the game played at Katusabe Stadium, Masindi on Wednesday, She Corporate were thumped 5-0.

Fazila Ikwaput scored a hat trick while Dorcus Kwikiriza and Norah Alupo added the other goals to guide Lady Doves to victory.

This was the first loss for The Sharks who had gone 12 games with no defeat. They had won 8 and drawn 4.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, She Corporate had only conceded 7 goals but the heavy loss meant they dropped to second place on 26 points same as Kampala Queens who moved top due to a superior goal difference.

Kampala Queens came from two goals to salvage a point off Uganda Martyrs WFC in a game of two halves.

Latifa Nakasi and Anita Namata had given Uganda Martyrs the lead at the break but Resty Nanziri scored twice in the second stanza to help the visitors earn a point.

Uganda Martyrs remain third on the log with 24 points.

UCU Lady Cardinals returned to winning ways, defeating FC Tooro Queens 3-1 Mukono. Hasifah Nassuna netted a brace while Mercy Nabulobi got the other goal. The result moved them to 4th place on 21 points.

Mary Kabaculezi got the consolation for FC Tooro Queens who dropped to 8th place.

Elsewhere, Rine SS WFC secured a rare double over Kawempe Muslim, winning 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu thanks to goals from Joan Ainembabazi and Eva Naggayi.

Defender Aisha Nantongo scored the lone goal for Kawempe on the day.