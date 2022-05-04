Victoria Pearls’ all-rounder Janet Mbabazi has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month of April for her exploits during the Capricon Tri-Series in Namibia.

Mbabazi, the vice-captain of the Victoria Pearls, stepped up during the series with both bat and ball. She was promoted to bat up the order from number 4 to number 3 and despite always going in early she made sure that she carried the burden of running scoring on her own. She was able to amass a total of 118 runs in six innings at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 73.75 with a best score of 42.

Mbabazi was also very good with the ball picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 5.60 and best bowling figures of 4/12. She finished the tournament as the Best Bowler.

She is facing stiff competition from Alyssa Healy a T20 World Cup winner with Australia and England’s Natalia Sciver.

To vote for Janet Mbabazi click on this link https://www.icc-cricket.com/awards/player-of-the-month/womens-player-of-the-month