The 2019 National Rally Champion Yasin Nasser heads to the weekend’s Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in rather new features on the car.

The crew has received sponsorship from Uganda Airlines. The sponsorship was announced on Wednesday at the Moil headquarters in Banda.

“Sponsoring Yasin and Ali who are already champions at home and regional is monumental for Uganda Airlines. We thought we should be part of the winning team.

“We mark this as the beginning of the new chapter with the team by supporting them to travel and support Uganda abroad,” said Shakim Rahim Lamar, the national carrier Public Relations Manager.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Nasser expressed his gratitude towards the sponsorship.

“I would like to thank Uganda Airlines for this opportunity. They have been working with us in the back side but they have decided to come out officially to sponsor us for pearl rally.

“This sponsorship will go towards our upcoming events in Tanzania and other ARC events in form of tickets,” said Yasin.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Yasin and Ali in the Subaru GVB were the best placed local crew in the previous Pearl rally. They finished second overall in 2019.

The Pearl of Africa Uganda rally will be Yasin and Katumba’s first local event in more than two years.

“The event is going to be a bit competitive. With the R5s around and all crews highly expectant of top positions, we can only ask for top five position although finishing the event is priority for us,” he added.