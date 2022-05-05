A total of 8 National Teams have been confirmed for this year’s edition of CECAFA Women’s Championship.

Uganda will host the Championship at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru between May 22nd and June 5th 2022.

According to CAF, Yussuf Mossi, the CECAFA Competitions Director confirmed that eight teams have confirmed participation.

“We have received confirmation from eight teams that beat the registration deadline last week. We are now planning to have the draw in a few days,” revealed Mossi as quoted by www.cafonline.com.

Besides hosts Uganda, the other participants include Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zanzibar.

This will be the first tournament in years where both Rwanda and Burundi feature. Due to political tensions between the two countries in recent times, either of the teams has absconded or withdrawn.

However, defending Champions Kenya who beat Tanzania 2-0 in 2019 will not be able to defend their title due to an ongoing ban imposed on them by FIFA.

With Uganda and Burundi qualifying for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the regional tournament is looked at a precursor for the two nations.

“We are confident that this tournament will be very competitive and will also give our two representatives in the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Burundi and Uganda to prepare well and get more match practice,” explained Mossi.

The fixtures and format of play will be communicated at a later date. This is the second time that Uganda is hosting the tournament, with the first coming in 2016.