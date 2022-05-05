Last season’s Stanbic Uganda Cup finalists Vipers SC and BUL FC have been drawn apart in this year’s semi-final.

In a draw held at Fufa House on Thursday May 5, BUL have been drawn against Regional league side Booma while Vipers will face fellow UPL side Mbarara City.

At this stage, the games will be played on a two legged basis between May 10 and 19 with Vipers who are chasing a league and cup double visiting Mbarara City at Kakyeeka and so will BUL against Booma.

If both favourites BUL and Vipers go through, they will meet for a consecutive final.

The Venoms humiliated the depleted Jinja based team in the final last season winning 8-1 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Summary of the draw