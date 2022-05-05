Lango Best Sports Personality for April 2022:

Nominees:

Denis Omedi ( Boma Football Club )

) Emmanuel Okech ( Onduparaka Football Club )

) Darius Ojok (Maroons Football Club)

The final three-man short list for the Lango Best sports personality in the month of April 2022 has football players.

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League (UPL) entity Maroons has Darius Ojok.

West Nile based UPL side Onduparaka has Emmanuel Okech and Kitara regional outfit Boma has Denis Omedi.

These made the list after an exceptional performance in the previous month for the respective clubs.

What they did?

Boma’s Omedi played four game and scored one goal, assisting thrice in the Kitara Regional League and Stanbic Uganda Cup Boma have never lost a game this season.

Boma will face Jinja based BUL in the two-legged semi-finals of Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Okech of Onduparaka Football Club played 3 games; scored once and assisted twice with one man of the match accolade as the Catarpillars won all their games in April.

Maroons’ Ojok played 3 games in the month. He also scored 1 goal and assisted twice as Maroons secured their slot back to the Star Times Uganda Premier League for 2022-2023 season.