Onduparaka 0-3 Arua Hill

Arua Hill humbled hosts Onduparaka with a 3-0 defeat at the Green Light stadium, Arua to take the West Nile bragging rights.

Rashid Kawawa scored a brace and Innocent Maduka netted the other at a packed Green Light stadium.

Kawawa broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime to send the travelling fans into frenzy before substitute Maduka headed into an empty net on the hour mark after Leku’s attempt had been saved.

See more FT' | Full-Time



This win is for our fans ❤️

This win is for Arua City ❤️

This win is for West Nile



Onduparaka | 0:3 | #AHSC#ONDUAHSC | #PaintingAruaRed pic.twitter.com/oVXQT7oKt4 — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) May 6, 2022

Kawawa then put icing on the cake in the 77th minute to condemn Onduparaka to their first defeat in the derby following a goalless draw in the first round clash.

The hosts finished the game with a man less after John Rogers was sent off in the 61st minute for a second bookable offence.

The match was disrupted by rowdy Ondu fans but later resumed with the Kongolo now moving to 4th place with 49 points, same as URA who lie third but have played one game less.

The Caterpillars remain 8th on the 16-team table with 34 points after 28 games.

Onduparaka’s next game is at home against Soltilo Bright Stars on Saturday next week while Arua Hill will be away to record champions SC Villa.