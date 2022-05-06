Commonwealth Games 2022:

28 th July – 8 th August

July – 8 August Birmingham, United Kingdom

The medals which will be presented at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham city were officially unveiled, after a journey along the city’s waterways by narrowboat.

They were greeted canal-side by athletes including seven-time Paralympic athletics gold medallist Hannah Cockroft, who is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

An all-female group led by Amber Alys, who won a competition organized by the School of Jewellery and Birmingham 2022, designed the medals.

The design process took 15 months to complete.

The medals are 63 millimetres in diameter and 74.3mm in length.

2022 Commonwealth Medals

Gold and silver medals weigh approximately 150 grams, while the bronze are 130 grams.

The medals also feature an adjustable ribbon to accommodate athletes of all sizes, which has been designed by Francesca Wilcox.

A total of 1,875 medals have been struck by Toye, Kenning and Spencer, a company based in Birmingham’s renowned Jewellery Quarter.

The company’s premises are also on the route of the Commonwealth Games marathons.

“We really thought about the athletes when designing the medals – the connection between athletes and the journey they go on to achieve their dream of standing on top of the podium. What [the designers] wanted to do is make something so that athletes who might have visual impairments could actually feel and touch [them],” project lead Raidene Carter said.

Since inception of the Commonwealth Games, a total of 10249 medals have been awarded.

Of these, 3323 are gold, 3316 silver and 3610 bronze.

Uganda has won 55 medals in total at the Commonwealth Games. 16 are gold and silver apiece with 23 bronze medals.

All Time Commonwealth Medals Tally: