2022 Uganda Golf Club (UGC):

Day 1 Professionals:

1 st : Rodell Gaita – 68

: Rodell Gaita – 68 2 nd : Deo Akope – 69

: Deo Akope – 69 3rd: Gerald Kabuye – 70

Rodell Gaita took command of the opening round for the 2022 Captain’s Bell professional tournament at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club on Thursday, 5th May 2022.

Gaita, a member at Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal city scored 4-under 68 to beat the rest of the field that had a sizable number of amateurs.

Legendary golfer Deo Akope was a stroke behind the lead with 3-under 69.

Gerald Kabuye completed round one with 2-under 70, chasing the leader with two strokes.

Tooro Golf club duo of Ronald Rugumayo and David Kamulindwa tied in the fourth place after the opening 18 holes with 1-under 71.

Phillip Kasozi closely followed with level par-72.

Day two action was played on Friday, May 6, 2022 to make 36 holes and the cut to determine who partakes on the total kitty of Shs. 10,000,000 staked by the sponsors Absa Bank Uganda.

The main event will take place on Saturday, 7th May 2022 with tee-off as early as 6 AM to accommodate the overwhelming numbers registered.

There will be an official prize giving ceremony later to reward the exceling performers per group.