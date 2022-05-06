Uganda Breweries Limited has unveiled a 9.8 billion shillings sponsorship package for local rugby under their flagship brand Nile Special.

This commitment comes on the back of the Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s success in the Rugby Africa Sevens Cup nearly three weeks ago at Kyadondo Rugby Club, an event that was also sponsored by Nile Special.

By winning the tournament, Uganda qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and World Cup in South Africa a feat that came with a 58 million shillings token of apreciation from Nile Special.

What they said

Our partnership with Uganda Rugby has been a journey, not a destination. The difference is that a person that sets out to enjoy the journey will take pleasure in everything along the way, unlike one that simply cannot wait to get to the destination. But like all journeys, this too has had its fair share of bumps. Yet they fade in comparison to the highs we have experienced over the years most recently the Rugby Cranes 7s triumph ensuring World Cup qualification in September this year, in South Africa. The game has been on the forefront of making Uganda proud. Uganda has ably been represented at numerous 7s circuits across the world. The feat that has just been attained this year by the men’s 7s side; that’s winning the Africa 7s and qualifying for the World, has been achieved before. We have won the Africa rugby trophy and even played at the 2018 7s World Cup in USA. As the No.1 fan of Uganda Rugby, this is what we are exactly about; supporting anybody that makes Uganda proud.” David Valencia, Nile Breweries Managing Director

URU President Gordwin Kayangwe and Nile Breweries MD David Valencia

This is a historic day in Uganda sports in general and rugby in particular. We have never had a partner that supported any sport in such a huge way in Uganda. Usually sponsors come in for a property or two but for Nile Special to take on almost our entire calendar is something worth toasting to. We are not going there merely as participants. We want to cause a major stir, check up the status quo and make a name for Uganda. With such a commitment we have been accorded the privilege of a longer term focus on what ought to be done and when; unlike a day-to-day affair or a tournament-to-tournament affair that fixes the attention to the here and now. The ball is in our hands. Godwin Kayangwe, Uganda Rugby Union President

Nile Breweries MD David Valencia and the women’s seven’s team

Breakdown of Sponsorship