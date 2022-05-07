Three Ugandan Table Tennis players have qualified for the 2022 Africa Senior Championships slated for Algeria in October.

Seed one Sam Ankunda Mbabazi, seed two Benjamin Ebenezer Achuma and Jemimah Nakawala have all made the grade to the continental show piece.

This follows their qualification to the quarterfinals of the East and Central Africa championships on-going in Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia.

Mbabazi, 13 years old is a student of Kibuli Secondary School.

Achuma is a 20-year-old university student at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Nakawala is a 12-year pupil at Table Tennis hub Nakasero Primary School.

12-year old Jemimah Nakawala qualified to the 2022 Africa Table Tennis championships in Algeria (Credit: David Isabirye)

Benjamin Achuma in action during the 2022 East African Table Tennis Championship

These three players registered impressive victories against top Ethiopian opposition to storm the quarter-finals of the men’s singles championship.

Mbabazi defeated Mauritius top seed to storm the men’s singles semi finals.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe was overwhelmed by achievement of the Ugandan players.

“God is great. One of our key primary aims here was to qualify the players for the Africa Senior Championships. Thanks be to God. But also the competition is continuing and so we soldier on.” Jjagwe sighed.

The singles championship will continue on Sunday, 8th May 2022.