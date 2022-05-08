UGC Captain’s Bell Tournament:

Overall winners:

Men : Dickson Agaba – 40 Points

: Dickson Agaba – Ladies: Bernadette Musanabera – 41 Points

Professionals:

Deo Akope – 69, 71 (140)

The 2022 Absa bank sponsored Uganda Golf Club Captain’s Bell tournament will live lasting memories and impressions.

From the explicit organization, overwhelming turn-up, incredible branding, enticing prizes won to the passion from golfers who braved the early morning down pour to grace the final day, all was top notch.

By close of business of the busy showdown where over 300 members turned up, Dickson Agaba and Bernadatte Musanabera were crowned men and women respective overall winners.

The different winners at the 2022 UGC Captain’s Bell Prize Tournament (Credit: David Isabirye)

Playing off handicap 11, Agaba scored 40 stableford points to topple the rest of the male crop.

Handicap 26 female golfer Musanabera struck 41 stableford points to take over the female cluster during a championship that officially marked the start of the era for the new captain Emmanuel Wamala.

Wamala took over from Patrick Billy whose tenure was largely grey-patched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UGC new captain Emmanuel Wamala hands over a certificate of recognition to Absa Bank MD Mumba Kalifungwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Exclusive sponsors Absa Bank fueled virtually everything at this tournament that also had the professional category run for two days with legendary Deo Akope coming top to claim the bulk of the Shs. 10,000,000 total kitty.

The ambiance at the 19th hole, tasty food and flowing drinks precipitated the 19th hole happiness as the different performers were rewarded with varying prizes ranging from trophies, golf balls, golf trollies, golf bags, wines to other goodies.

Official opening of the rebranded Absa Bank at Uganda Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

The famous Barclays Bank at the terraces of UGC was officially rebranded as the Absa UGC Bar.

In his acknowledgement speech, the incoming captain Emmanuel Wamala lauded Absa bank for the special cooperation with Uganda Golf Club over the years, particularly hailing praise to the current managing director Mumba Kalifugwa.

Emmanuel Wamala with MD Mumba

UGC Captain Emmanuel Wamala putts to the pin (Credit: David Isabirye)

Wamala, in a special way appreciated the golfers who braved the unfriendly rainy weather to grace off this historic annual championship that has been played since the colonial days as far back as 1908.

The UGC Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament has been played traditionally since 1908 during the era of captain AC Tomkins. It is to usher in the new executive of the captain. I thank Absa Bank for supporting Uganda Golf Club time immemorial especially MD Mumba Kalifungwa. I thank the out-going executive for the great work done amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. To the golfers, thumbs up for braving the early rains for this massive turn up. Emmanuel Wamala, Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Captain

UGC Captain Emmanuel Wamala rings a bell as a signal of taking over (Credit: David Isabirye)

Captain Wamala optimally utilized this platform to introduce his entire executive to the members.

Paul Nuwagaba is the vice-Captain and course secretary, as well.

He is also on the strategic and planning committee. Ruth Ssali is the Honorary Secretary, Patrick Kagoro as the Honorary Treasurer.

The nominated members include; Hillary Ndungutse, Paul Charles Rukundo (Competitions and Public Relations secretary), Rodah Kimera (F & B Secretary) and Dorren Mwesigye.

Meanwhile, Grace Kabonero is the lady captain.

Absa Bank Managing Director Kalifungwa wished the in-coming executive success in the execution of their services.

“Absa Bank is very proud to be associated with the Uganda Golf Club. We promise to remain part and parcel of the activities for this historic club. May this be a year filled with success for Emmanuel Wamala and your entire executive” revealed.

Absa Bank MD Mumba Kalinfugwa drives off on Saturday, 7th May 2022 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Teenager Mercy Ssebagala struck an overwhelming 49 points to win the guest golfer category.

Joseph Kimani won group A men, Justine Ligyalingi took group B and Bernard Katehanga was best in group C.

Peace Muyege was outstanding in group A women with 36 Points (Countback) over Aidah Khamis.

Brenda Baraka (36 points) toppled the rest of the women in group B ahead of Eva Araduha (33 points) and Maureen Nasimolo (29 points).

Henry Mbonye (19 points) was the most tired golfer (pinga mingi).

Veteran Jeninah Nasimolo won the nearest to the pin (on per 3 hole 9) female prize and Gilbert Assimwe took the male prize.

Deo Akope (middle) recieves the 10,000,000 dummy cheque on behalf of the professionals (Credit: David isabirye)

Longest Drive:

Bernedette Musanebera and Ibra Bagalana won the female and male respective longest drives on the par 5 hole 18.

Absa Bank staff had a golf clinic from the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) with basic lessons of how to firmly handle a golf club, drive , chip and putt.

Professional Golfer Becca Mwanja shows an Absa Bank staff how to handle a club during driving off (Credit: David Isabirye)