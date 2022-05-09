2022 East African Netball Championship:

National Insurance Corporation (Uganda) 75- 30 KVZ (Zanzibar)

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) sent out a strong statement of intent as the 2022 East Africa Netball Championship threw off at the Kamwokya Community sports complex , Kampala city on Sunday, 8th May.

The reigning Uganda champions were dominate throughout the game, winning all the four quarters with ease 75-30.

NIC led 18-08 by the opening quarter and extended the lead 38-15 by half time.

By the third quarter, the writing was well spelt out on the wall that the victory for the Ugandan side was eminent as they won 21-07 to extend 58-21.

NIC returned for the fourth and final quarter to complete the job at hand, winning 16-08 to complete the rout 75-30.

Zam Seera (Goalkeeper), Florence Adunia (wing defender), Joan Nampungu (Goal defender), Margret Baagala (center), Racheal Nanyonga (Goal attacker), Desire Birungi Obua and Stella Oyella (Goal scorer) led the urge for team NIC.

KVZ started with Joyce Boniface Afamba (Goalkeeper), Robina Thomas Dominico (wing defender), Lazaro Tupege Anyingisye (Goaldefender), Hassan Suluhu Rauhia (center), Juliana Mwita Mhono (Goal Attacker), Nadra Mohamed Mzee (wing attacker) and Ruth Peter Milwale (Goal scorer).

The curtain raiser before the main official opening match

Before the official opening game, there was a curtain raising match between TLC and Blue Stars in the U-14 category.

The games continue on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Kamwokya Community sports complex as early as 9:30 AM.

KCCA takes on Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) in the early kick off at 9:30 AM.

This will be followed by Prisons against KVZ at noon, Uhamiaji (Tanzania) against NIC at 2 PM and then Prisons against Tanzanian side JKT Mbwemi will close the day.