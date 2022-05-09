International Schools Sports (Badminton):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

Four Ugandan Badminton players are part of the team to the 19th edition of the International Schools Sports (ISF) World Schools Games in Normandy city, France.

There are two boys and girls apiece on this team.

National team duo Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika are the females on the team.

Tracy Justine Naluwooza Credit: John Batanudde

Rafi Fadila Mahamed Shamika (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Naluwooza is at Mbogo High School whilst Shamika is at Rubaga Girls School.

The male players include Paul Muwonge Makande of Kakungulu Memorial School and Kabojja International School’s Musa Abedi Bukenya.

The other members on team Uganda will be in Basketball (3X3), Athletics, Table Tennis and Swimming.

These games are scheduled to take place from the 14th to 24th May 2022.