Kenya’s Karan Patel and Taussef Khan did not leave Uganda empty handed after bagging some valuable points in the ARC title chase.

The Kenyan crew were undoubtedly on a full charge for the Pearl of Africa rally top spot only for their impressive start to end with an incident on day one.

The Ford Fiesta R5, went off in the first stage on Saturday and got stuck in the muddy water strenches. They would however resume on Sunday under rally two.

Karan managed to pick two stage wins that helped him settle for a sixth position in ARC and ninth overall.

“For sure we are happy to be back. We bagged some valuable points for ARC and we are going to keep on fighting, and if we win it, it will even make it a sweeter title.

“For the day one incident it is totally my fault. But overall the event has been challenging the fact that it was our first experience here. It was not a smooth event from the start but we live to fight another day,” said Karan.

Karan and Khan maintain second position on the ARC leaderboard with 45points; 33 points behind leader Zambia’s Leroy Gomes.

Karan Patel(R) and Taussef Khan

The Pearl rally was won by Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya over second placed Leroy Gomes.

The next round of ARC heads to Tanzania on the weekend of 22-24th July.