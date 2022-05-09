2022 Ludo Super League:

Match Day 7 Results:

Masaka Giants 3-1 Bassajja Bayiiya

Bassajja Bayiiya Kings 1-3 Kireka Kisansa

Kireka Kisansa Buyende United 3-1 Nansana All Stars

Nansana All Stars Buloba A 2-2 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Nansana Galaxy 2-2 Nakawa Market

Nakawa Market Kazo Hill 2-2 Busega

Round seven of the 2022 Ludo Super League climaxed on Sunday, 8th May at Merina Country Villas, Nkowe.

There were victories for Masaka Giants, Buyende United and the defending champions Kireka Kisansa.

Masaka Giants humbled Bassajja Bayiiya 3-1. Kireka Kisansa overcome Kings 3-1 as debutants Buyende United needed the same score line to trounce over Nansana All Stars.

Three games ended in identical 2-all stalemates. These were Buloba A against Ntinda United, Nansana United with Nakawa Market and Kazo Hill against Busega.

Nansana Galaxy leads the 12 team table standings with 12 points.

Five teams have 11 points apiece; Buyende United, Buloba A, Kings, Masaka Giants and Busega.

Kazo Hill is rock bottom with 6 points, same as Nansana All Stars.

Match day 8 will be played on 15th May 2022.

Uganda is optimally utilizing the national league to prepare for the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) that will be held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa during the same year.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (LUA).

Sunday 15th May, 2022 (Match Day 8):