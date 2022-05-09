KCCA in action against UPDF at Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds (Credit: UNF)

2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship (Day 2 Results):

  • KCCA (Uganda) 67-24 UPDF (Uganda)
  • Prisons 62-24 JKT
  • JKU 36-51 Tamisani
  • Uhamiaji (Tanzania) 28-70 NIC (Uganda)
  • KVZ 27-66 Prisons

The 2022 East Africa Netball Club championship continued with day two action on Monday, May 9 at the Kamwokya Community sports complex in Kampala city.

There were five games on the day witnessed by a promising crowd.

In the early kick off, the all Ugandan affair witnessed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) humiliate Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) 67-24.

Goal shooter Hanisha Muhameed did most of the damage for UPDF with an overwhelming 42 goals to her name.

JKU lost 36-51 to Tamisani in the second game.

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) humble Tanzania’s Uhamiaji 70-28.

Prisons won two matches; 62-24 over JKT and 66-27 over KVZ.

NIC’s sharp shooter Stella Oyella leads the top scorers’ charts, nine goals ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba.

NIC humbled Tanzania’s Uhamia (Credit: UNF)
KVZ against Prisons (Credit: UNF)

Next matches:

On Tuesday, 10th May 2022, action continues at the same venue.

The early kick of will see Tamisemi take on KVZ at 10:30 AM.

JKT will then take on KCCA at 11:30 AM and afternoon shall witness Prisons against Uhamiagi at 2:30 PM.

Top scorers:

  • Stella Oyella (NIC) – 86
  • Christine Kango Namulumba (Prisons) – 77
  • Lilian J. Ndenzako (Tamisemi) – 46
  • Hanisha Muhameed (KCCA) – 42
  • Nyadoi (NIC) – 25
  • Haji Dawa (JKU) – 23
  • Victo Nantumbwe (NIC) – 21
  • Juliana Mwita Mhono (KVZ) – 21
  • Hadijah Nakabuye (Prisons) – 21

Tuesday, 10th May 2022:

  • Tamisemi Vs KVZ (10:30 AM)
  • JKT Vs KCCA (11:30 AM)
  • Prisons Vs Uhamiagi (2:30 PM)
Part of the crowd at the Kamwokoya Community Sports Grounds (Credit: UNF)

