2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship (Day 2 Results):

KCCA (Uganda) 67-24 UPDF (Uganda)

UPDF (Uganda) Prisons 62-24 JKT

JKT JKU 36-51 Tamisani

Tamisani Uhamiaji (Tanzania) 28-70 NIC (Uganda)

NIC (Uganda) KVZ 27-66 Prisons

The 2022 East Africa Netball Club championship continued with day two action on Monday, May 9 at the Kamwokya Community sports complex in Kampala city.

There were five games on the day witnessed by a promising crowd.

In the early kick off, the all Ugandan affair witnessed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) humiliate Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) 67-24.

Goal shooter Hanisha Muhameed did most of the damage for UPDF with an overwhelming 42 goals to her name.

JKU lost 36-51 to Tamisani in the second game.

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) humble Tanzania’s Uhamiaji 70-28.

Prisons won two matches; 62-24 over JKT and 66-27 over KVZ.

NIC’s sharp shooter Stella Oyella leads the top scorers’ charts, nine goals ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba.

NIC humbled Tanzania’s Uhamia (Credit: UNF)

KVZ against Prisons (Credit: UNF)

Next matches:

On Tuesday, 10th May 2022, action continues at the same venue.

The early kick of will see Tamisemi take on KVZ at 10:30 AM.

JKT will then take on KCCA at 11:30 AM and afternoon shall witness Prisons against Uhamiagi at 2:30 PM.

Top scorers:

Stella Oyella (NIC) – 86

Christine Kango Namulumba (Prisons) – 77

Lilian J. Ndenzako (Tamisemi) – 46

Hanisha Muhameed (KCCA) – 42

Nyadoi (NIC) – 25

Haji Dawa (JKU) – 23

Victo Nantumbwe (NIC) – 21

Juliana Mwita Mhono (KVZ) – 21

Hadijah Nakabuye (Prisons) – 21

Tuesday, 10th May 2022:

Tamisemi Vs KVZ (10:30 AM)

JKT Vs KCCA (11:30 AM)

Prisons Vs Uhamiagi (2:30 PM)