2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship (Day 2 Results):
- KCCA (Uganda) 67-24 UPDF (Uganda)
- Prisons 62-24 JKT
- JKU 36-51 Tamisani
- Uhamiaji (Tanzania) 28-70 NIC (Uganda)
- KVZ 27-66 Prisons
The 2022 East Africa Netball Club championship continued with day two action on Monday, May 9 at the Kamwokya Community sports complex in Kampala city.
There were five games on the day witnessed by a promising crowd.
In the early kick off, the all Ugandan affair witnessed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) humiliate Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) 67-24.
Goal shooter Hanisha Muhameed did most of the damage for UPDF with an overwhelming 42 goals to her name.
JKU lost 36-51 to Tamisani in the second game.
National Insurance Corporation (NIC) humble Tanzania’s Uhamiaji 70-28.
Prisons won two matches; 62-24 over JKT and 66-27 over KVZ.
NIC’s sharp shooter Stella Oyella leads the top scorers’ charts, nine goals ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba.
Next matches:
On Tuesday, 10th May 2022, action continues at the same venue.
The early kick of will see Tamisemi take on KVZ at 10:30 AM.
JKT will then take on KCCA at 11:30 AM and afternoon shall witness Prisons against Uhamiagi at 2:30 PM.
Top scorers:
- Stella Oyella (NIC) – 86
- Christine Kango Namulumba (Prisons) – 77
- Lilian J. Ndenzako (Tamisemi) – 46
- Hanisha Muhameed (KCCA) – 42
- Nyadoi (NIC) – 25
- Haji Dawa (JKU) – 23
- Victo Nantumbwe (NIC) – 21
- Juliana Mwita Mhono (KVZ) – 21
- Hadijah Nakabuye (Prisons) – 21
