

The Zambia’s racing couple Leroy and Urshlla Gomes in their Ford Fiesta R5 made the best out of the Pearl rally with a strong second place finish. That also helped them secure valuable points for the Africa rally championship title chase.

The Pearl of Africa Uganda rally was the third round of the Africa rally championship. The wet conditions on the opening leg threw in a whole new challenge to crews.

The Gomes struggled through wet conditions and a puncture on day one caused them to lose a lot of time. They would finish the day in eighth position.

Leroy and Urshlla Gomes at the prize giving

However, they managed to come back strong on day two claiming two stage wins and a vital second position overall; 5 minutes and 5 seconds behind event winner Jas Mangat.

“It has been a beautiful weekend, really challenging especially day one but we pulled it off and it happened and we got to the end.

“We thank God that it did not rain on the final day otherwise it might have been a different story,” said Leroy.

Leroy Gomes Ford Fiesta R5 Credit: John Batanudde

The second position gives the Zambian a big push on top of the ARC leaderboard with 78points; 33points clear from rival Karan Patel after three events.

“This finish allows us to move a bit forward . Karan is really a good and fast driver but we had a good fortune for this event and we take it. We now take the fight to the next event,” he added.

The next ARC event will head to Tanzania on the 22-24th July.