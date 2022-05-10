Fortebet Real Stars Awards (April 2022)

Winners:

Volleyball: Sharif Nabangi (OBB)

Sharif Nabangi (OBB) Rugby: Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens & Rugby Cranes)

Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens & Rugby Cranes) Athletics: Olympian Mercyline Chelangat

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat Football: Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban (Onduparaka & Uganda Cranes)

Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban (Onduparaka & Uganda Cranes) Basketball: Jerry Kayanga (UCU Cardinals)

The Fortebet Reals Monthly awards for the month of April 2022 were held on Tuesday, May 10 at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Libero Sharif Nabangi of newly crowned Orange Blockbusters (OBB) Volleyball Club won the volleyball accolade.

Sharif Nabangi recieves the cash envelope and plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nabangi beat teammate John Bosco Opendi, a setter with the Iganga based entity as well as Ndejje Elites’ attacker Christine Alupo.

He attributed achievement to dedicated and collective display from the rest of the teammates with fully support of the club management.

“I thank the organizers of these awards for the spirit of rewarding us the sportsmen. For this accolade, it was down to collective teamwork from the teammates. I also thank our management” Nabangi remarked.

L-R: Aaron Oforywoth, Jerry Kayanga and Sharif Nabanga show off their awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Heathens and Uganda Rugby 7’s player Aaron Ofoyrwoth beat teammate national teammate Adrian Kasito and U-20 player Malcom Daniel Okello to the rugby award.

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat won the athletics award ahead of Ali Chebures and Shida Leni.

In football, Onduparaka center forward Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban was the winner ahead of the Vipers’ duo Lobi Cesar Manzoki and Halid Lwaliwa.

Basketball:

UCU Cardinals’ Jerry Kayanga won the basketball award ahead of teammate Lual Titus Odeke and City Oilers’ Tony Drileba.

These monthly awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency, sponsored by Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

Isaac Mukasa (Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency), Henry Zzimbe (Jude Colour Solutions), Alex Muhangi (Fortebet Ambassador) graced the well attended awards.