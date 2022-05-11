2022 East Africa Netball Championship:

Women:

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) 69-25 JKT Mbweni

Uganda’s National Insurance Corporation (NIC) made it three out of three at the on-going 2022 East Africa Netball Championship.

NIC, also the tournament defending champions humbled Tanzania’s JKT Mbweni 69-25 during match day four at the Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds, Kampala city.

JKT Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

NIC players being introduced before the game against JKT Mbweni (Credit: David Isabirye)

Following a slight delay of the game due to weather and umpires’ internal woes, the game finally threw off an hour than earlier scheduled.

NIC stamped their authority from the onset of the game to its climax.

The insurance funded side led the opening quarter 19-06 with goal-shooter Stella Oyella contributing the bulk of the goals.

NIC against JKT Mbweni at Kamwokya Community Sports Playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

NIC’s captain Joan Nampuungu holding the ball (Credit: David Isabirye)

By half-time, the margin had further extended to 35-12 and the writing was well spelt out on the wall with victory in sight for the Ugandan side.

They also dominated the closing two quarters and the final score read in bold 69-25.

This is the third victory for NIC in the championship after wins over KVZ and Uhamiagi.

NIC will now face Prisons, another Ugandan side during the mother of all battles in group A.

Other Games on Wednesday:

The men will return to action with a contest between WOB vs CHAYA.

Then later on, UPDF shall square up against JKU and Uhamiaja will take on KVZ.

The championship will climax on Saturday, 15th May 2022.

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 Results:

Prisons 61-27 Uhamiagi

Uhamiagi Tamisemi 40-56 KCCA

KCCA JKT 37-38 KVZ

Men:

Chaya 46-41 JKU