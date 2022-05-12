Road to Paris Olympic 2024:

Battle of the Year (BOTY): 14 th – 15 th May 2022

14 – 15 May 2022 WDSF Breaking for Gold Series: 24th – 29th May 2022

*At Rives Du Lez Montpellier, France

Three Uganda DanceSport athletes will travel to Montpellier city, France for two forthcoming events.

These athletes are Steven “Pencil Mc” Opio, Ronald “Bboy Ndwaula” Ndawula and Samuel “Bboy Saman” Ziraye; who will be accompanied by Barnabas Ssebuyungo (head of delegation) and Edrine “Bboy Sheriff” Serwakulya (head coach).

Ssebuyungo is also the chief executive officer of the Uganda DanceSport Federation (UDSF).

Barnabas Ssebuyungo holds the certificate of Uganda DanceSport Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

The athletes will compete in two events of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) as the qualifying series for the Breakdance Athletes towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.

First; there will be the Battle of the Year (BOTY) between 14th – 15th May 2022 in Montpellier city.

Then, there will be the WDSF Breaking for Gold Series on the 24th – 29th May 2022.

Team Uganda delegation is expected to depart the country on Friday, 13th May 2022.

DanceSport in Uganda:

The DanceSport in Uganda is managed and governed by the Uganda DanceSport Federation.

UDSF recently was certified by the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The DanceSport in Uganda takes the form of Break Dance, Hip Hop Dance, Popping Dance and Latin & Standard/Ballroom Dance, Modern and Contemporary as well as cultural form.