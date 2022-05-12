2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship:

Women:

Prisons 44-49 NIC

NIC JKU 29-81 KCCA

KCCA UPDF 38-47 Tamasini

Tamasini JKT Mbweni 36-42 Uhamiaji

Men:

JKU 30-55 Kampala University (KU)

National Insurance Corporation (NIC)’s group A encounter against Prisons during the 2022 East Africa Netball Club championship lived to the billing.

The cracker of sorts was well attended, produced the sparks, emotions and physicality component of the game.

By close of business, NIC won the battle 49-44 at the Kamwokya Community sports grounds, Kampala city.

Prisons drew the first blood 13-12 to boss the opening quarter.

Toward the end of the first quarter, NIC lost center Margaret Bagala who limped out with a leg sprain but returned to soldier on.

NIC recovered to win the second quarter 24-22 by the half way break of the game.

Veteran goal attacker Rachael Nanyonga was introduced for the Insurers’ side as the third quarter threw off.

NIC further extended their lead by four goals’ difference 37-33 as the third quarter ended.

The lead was maintained for the 49-44 victory with NIC’s sharp goal scorer Stella Oyella contributing a game high 34 goals.

Prisons’ towering goal shooter Christine Kango Namulumba scored 31 goals.

“We lost the first quarter because we made so many mistakes. We took a lot of time to warm up but I am happy that we won the game” Oyella noted.

Other results:

KCCA humiliated Zanzibar’s JKU 81-29 to book a berth against Prisons in the semi-finals.

UPDF fell 38-47 to Tanzanian side Tamasini whilst JKT Mbweni lost 36-42 to Uhamiaji.

Tamasini will play the reigning champions NIC in the other semi-final showdown.

In the men’s only game, Kampala University (KU) beat JKU 55-30.

The semi-finals will be played on Friday, 13th May 2022 with the climax of the championship on the subsequent day.

Top Scorers: