Uganda Cricket Association is ready to host the ICC Cricket Challenge League B tournament to run from June 14-28 in Kampala.

The six-nation event will feature Uganda, Kenya, Bermuda, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Italy.

The Cricket Challenge League is a three-round pathway to 50 Over World Cup 2023 in India with the team on top of the table that will proceed to the final qualification round.

After the first round that was played in Oman, Uganda is on top of the table and three points ahead of Hong Kong in second.

The games will be played at Lugogo and Kyambogo Cricket Ovals and the action starts on June 17 with the home side taking on Jersey at Lugogo Cricket Oval and the East African derby against Kenya will be the final game for Uganda on June 26.

The local organizing committee of the tournament will be led by Paul Kaheru as Chairman, the other members of the committee include Rita Tinka (Hospitality), Benjamin Musoke (Human Resource), Richard Okia (Liasion), Arthur Nuwagaba (Accommodation), Joshua Mwanja (Transport), Julius Makubuya (Grounds), Denis Buwembo (Medical), Rokani Slyvester (Security) and Denis Musali (Publicity and Media).

We plan to put on a good show for all the countries that are going to visit Uganda both off and on the field. We saw what rugby did and we want to do the same with cricket, put on an amazing for everyone who will come and cheer the team. We are calling upon all corporate companies to come on board and work with us to deliver a great tournament. Paul Kaheru – Chairman LOC

Hamson Obua | Credit: UCA Media

The State Minister of Sports Hamson Obua pledged that government will give Uganda Cricket Association support during the tournament and beyond in the new financial year.

Uganda Cricket Association is one of the associaitions that achieved great things during the tough times of Covid and as governement we pledge to give more support to cricket in the new financial year. We shall ensure that the grounds are exclusively given to the association to look after them to make sure the tournament goes on without any problems. We shall also liase with the state to make sure the security of the visiting teams and our own boys is taken care of. Hamson Obua -State Minister of Sports

Uganda will be counting on the 12th man to carry the day and stay top of the Challenge League table after round two with the final round scheduled for July 28th-August 10th in Jersey.