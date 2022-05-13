The Victoria Pearls have been flagged off by the National Council of Sports on their maiden visit to Nepal.

The Victoria Pearls have barely settled in from their Capricon Tri-Series in Namibia and this is the second international trip within a month.

The side lost their 5 T20i games in Namibia something that affected their rankings dropping down from 19th to 21st in the latest T20 rankings. The tour of Nepal also includes 5 T20i matches and if Uganda is able to win the tour they will greatly improve their ranking because Nepal is ranked 16th in the world.

There are only two changes in the team that was in Namibia with Naomi Kayondo and Jimia Mohammad replaced by Sarah Walaza and Franklin Najjumba.

Najjumba brings over 15 years of experience to the setup and she will be very useful with the bat since the team struggled a lot to chase down small totals in Namibia. Sarah Walaza, a bowling all-rounder, is another exciting addition and her ability to hold her own with the bat must have given her an edge. She made her debut for the team in 2019 but had failed to make the cut since her debut.

Shakira Shadick, Leona Babirye, and Susan Kakai have been given an extended run in the side despite having lean performances in Namibia but the confidence shown in them should inspire them to do well because they are all quality players.

The Victoria Pearls will be looking at using this tour to also fine-tune themselves for the Kwibuka tournament that will be happening early next month.