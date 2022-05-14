2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship:

Final: May 14, 2022:

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) Vs Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)

At Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds, Kampala (2 PM)

Semi-final Results:

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) 47-37 Tamiseni

Tamiseni Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 44-43 Prisons

It is official that the 2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship will stay in Uganda.

This comes after two Ugandan clubs Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the reigning champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) qualified for the grand finale.

To make the final grade, NIC overcame Tanzania’s Tamiseni 47-37 in a thrilling contest.

NIC dominated the entire game from the first to the final quarter.

During the second semi-final, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) edged out rivals Prisons 44-43 in a typical nail-biting fashion.

Prisons led the opening quarter 13-10 but KCCA recovered to carry a 4 goal’s lead by the half time break; 25-21.

The game remained a close contest and by the final whistle, KCCA won by a goal 44-43 to book a berth in the final against NIC.

The final will come on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Kamwokya Community Sports grounds.

Two prominent goal shooters for either side; Stella Oyella (NIC) and Muhameed M. Hanisha (KCCA) will stand out in the game.

These will definitely define the tiding of the final.

Other important players will be NIC captain Joan Nampungu (defender), veteran goal attacker Rachael Nanyonga and KCCA’s Shadiah Ssegujja Nassanga.

In the classification matches; Uhamiaji face JKT Mbweni during the early kick off at 9 AM.

Tamiseni shall take on Prisons for the third place play-off game at 10:30 AM.

In the men’s game, Kampala University (KU) shall play WOB at noon before the tournament grand finale.