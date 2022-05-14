Very many players who engage in the indoor sport of Table Tennis have strong attributes as they approach their different games.

Whereas many are offensive in the style of play, others are defensive and rather conservative.

A bulk of Table Tennis player cherish the forehand stroke and a fraction are back-hand specialists.

Uganda national team member Halima Astolo lies in that unique cluster of players whose back-hand is very powerful and wins her games.

The 17-year-old senior four student at Mbogo College is currently part of the Uganda schools’ Table Tennis team at the 2022 International Schools’ Federation (ISF) games in Normandy city, France.

She treasures her backhand to the brim as spins that ball to the opposition.

“I love my back-hand because it is strong. It has won me many games and I want to further master it with the spinning ball” Astolo asserts.

Astolo is nick-named Keicy in the Table Tennis family.

She was born to Swaib Taban and Scovia Andrua on 31st July 2005 in Adjumani Hospital, West Nile region.

Halima Astolo (third from left) alongside the other female members of the Table Tennis team

Astolo had her elementary education at Kibedi Primary School where she completed her primary leaving examinations before elevating to Table Tennis hub, Mbogo College.

She is currently in Senior four at Mbogo College where she is on a fully education bursary because of the Table Tennis sport.

Astolo yearns to maintain the training regime and further better her game so that she improves the seeding.

“Every day, I train so hard to improve upon my skills as a player and polish in areas of my game which are lacking. I want to be a better player each passing day” she dreams.

Her favourite meal is steamed matooke and chicken (luwombo).

Astolo’s role models are her mother, Scovia Andrua and a professional Table Tennis player, Ding Ning.

Detailed Profile: