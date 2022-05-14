2022 East Africa Netball Championship:

Women:

Final: NIC (Uganda) 44-35 KCCA (Uganda)

NIC (Uganda) KCCA (Uganda) Third-place: Tamisemi (Tanzania) 37-51 Prisons (Uganda)

Men

Kampala University (Uganda) 32-31 WOB (Uganda)

Two Ugandan clubs National Insurance Corporation (NIC) and Kampala University (KU) won the female and male respective 2022 East Africa Netball Clubs championship on home soil.

NIC successfully defended their crown with a 44-35 victory over rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Kamwokya Communty Sports Grounds, Kampala.

Experienced sharp goal shooter Stellah Oyella and goal-attacker Rachael Nanyonga inflicted the biggest damage to KCCA.

Action between NIC and KCCA (yellow with red) at the Kamwokya Community Sports grounds (Credit: UNF)

NIC led all the quarters of the game. During the opening quarter, the insurance funded side led by three goals’ margin 9-6.

By half time, the margin had extended to 5 goals; 21-16. It swell to 10 goals and by the end of the third quarter 33-23; and here the writing was well spelt on the wall that the victory was in sight for a successful title defence.

NIC maintained the momentum to win the contest 44-35.

NIC players celebrate with a dance moments after the final whistle (Credit: UNF)

Oyella finished as top scorer among the women with 244 goals, ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba (218).

Lilian J. Ndenzako of Tamisemi had 180 goals, JKT Bweni’s Fatma Mafulu finished with 130 goals as the KCCA duo of Shadiah Ssegujja Nassanga and Muhameed M. Hanisha finished with 108 and 84 goals respectively

For the men, Kampala University (KU) won the championship after emerging unbeaten in three matches.

WOB was second with two wins and a single loss on four points.

Chayah managed a single win (two points) and two loses as Tanzanian side KJU lost all their three matches.

Anana M.Y (JKU) was however the men top scorer with 83 goals.

KU’s Moses Mugisha came second on the scoring charts with 80 goals and Santino Madut Fonsecah (WOB) was third with 66 goals.

Remmy Nnyonjo (Chayah) 62, Joseph Senfuka (KU) 54, Maber Domkooc D (Chayah) 53 and WOB player Frank Kaboggoza followed suit with 38 goals.

During the closing ceremony, National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Dr. Donald Rukare were some of the high profile guests.

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya hands over a trophy to NIC captain Joan Nampungu at Kamwokoya Community Grounds, Kampala

Top scorers:

Women:

Stella Oyella (NIC) – 244

Christine Kango Namulumba – 218

Lilian J. Ndenzako (Tamisemi) – 180

Fatma Mafulu (JKT Bweni) – 130

Shadiah Ssegujja Nassanga – 108

Muhameed M. Hanisha (KCCA) – 84

Men: