Uganda Cricket Association announced Cricket Cranes’ 14-man squad for the ICC Cricket Challenge League B tournament.

Uganda will be hosting Bermuda, Italy, Hong Kong, Jersey, and Kenya for the second round of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B tournament.

The tournament is a pathway for the 50-Over World Cup 2023 in India. After the first round in Oman in 2019, Uganda sits top of the table three points ahead of Hong Kong in second place.

There are 10 more games left and Uganda needs to win at least 8 of those to be guaranteed finishing top of the table. The top team at the end of the three rounds will move on to the final round of qualifiers for the World Cup.

The squad announced today is missing six players who were part of the first round in Oman. Arnold Otwani is out of favour, Charles Waiswa, Shahzad Kamal, Bilal Hassan, Roger Mukasa, and Richard Agamire all miss out with Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Fred Achellam, and Frank Akankwasa getting a look in.

The side has a good mix of youth and experience with players such as Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, and veteran Frank Nsubuga expected to calm the nerves of the new ones. Emmanuel Hasahya and Juma Miyagi made their debuts for the senior team on the tour to Namibia keeping their places and showing how much faith the coach has in them.

The side will be led by Brian Masaba who will be assisted by Deus Muhumuza. Masaba was part of the side in Oman and that was his captaincy debut scoring a crucial 21 in the win over Kenya. Both players are better suited for this format and they will be key for Uganda, especially in the middle order.

Uganda will start its campaign against Jersey on June 17 at Lugogo and end the tournament against Kenya on June 26 at the same ground.

Full Team: 1. Brian Masaba (Captain), 2. Deus Muhumuza, 3. Frank Nsubuga,4. Ronak Patel, 5.Dinesh Nakrani, 6. Riazat Ali Shah, 7. Henry Ssenyondo, 8. Cosmas Kyewuta, 9. Juma Miyagi, 10. Kenneth Waiswa 11. Frank Akankwasa, 12. Fred Achellam, 13. Emmanuel Hasahya,14. Simon Ssesazi.