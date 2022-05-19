Arnold Otwani carried his bat en route to scoring a wonderful 92 off 142 balls that anchored the innings for Uganda A in their first 50 over games against the visiting Kaduna state.

The Uganda A side won the toss and elected to bat first. Emmanuel Hasahya opened the batting with Arnold Otwani with the former struggling to get going and was taken out of his struggles early on.

Otwani had everyone else playing around him with Zephaniah Arinaitwe scoring a quickfire 40 while youngster Pascal Murungi chipped in with 43. The Uganda A side managed to put 215/6 in their 50 overs.

In the defence of their total openers, Yusuf Gashone and Isaac Danladi put the opening bowlers Richard Agamire and Bilal Hassan under the pump putting on an opening stand of 45 but once the slow bowlers were introduced the wickets kept coming in clusters.

There wasn’t any other meaningful partnership as Siraje Nsubuga (5/34) and Alpesh Ramjani (3/34) wrapped up the game for the Uganda A side.

The two sides will meet again tomorrow for the final 50-over game of the series before they play four T20 games.