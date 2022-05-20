Pierluigi Collina has emphasised it’s all about quality and not gender after three women referee have been confirmed to officiate at the forthcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.

Congratulations to:



Yamashita Yoshimi 🇯🇵

Stephanie Frappart 🇫🇷

Salima Mukansanga 🇷🇼



The first three female referees to be selected for a men's FIFA World Cup

Brazil’s Neuza Back, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt have been included in the 69 assistant referees.

“We are very happy that … we have been able to call up female match officials for the first time in the history of a FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina.

“This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men’s junior and senior tournaments.

“In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.”

The Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November/December this year.