On their maiden tour to Nepal, the Victoria Pearls put on their best performance so far as a new group defeating the home side by six wickets to clinch the bilateral series.

After taking a two-nil lead from 1st two games, a big performance was going to earn the ladies the series against the 16th-ranked Nepal ladies.

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first but another good bowling performance put the hosts under pressure and only a great performance with the bat at the back of the innings helped them put on 99/8 in their 20 overs. Sarah Akiteng (2/16), Consy Aweko (2/22), Janet Mbabazi (1/11), and Phiona Khulume (2/23) were among the wickets for the Victoria Pearls.

In the chase, Leona Babirye fell early but a second-wicket partnership of 67 between Kevin Awino (42 not out) and Janet Mbabazi (29) made the difference in the match as the Victoria Pearls got over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Kevin Awino took home the Player of the Match award.

The win wraps up the series for the Victoria Pearls whose three-nil lead cannot be overturned in a 5 match series.

This series win should greatly help Victoria Pearls improve their ranking after defeating a team that is ranked higher than them.