Victoria Pearls lost their first game on their tour to Nepal after going down by 12 runs in a rain-affected game.

The morning downpour in Kathmandu reduced the game to an 18-over match, the home side won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Victoria Pearls did not start well with the ball, giving away a lot of gifts with Nepal looking set for a big total but the slow bowling option of Consy Aweko (3/13) and Sara Akiteng (2/10) dragged things back in the favor of Uganda as the home side finished on 97 in their 18 overs.

In the chase, Leona Babirye didn’t last long but Kevin Awino (11) combined with Janet Mbabazi (21) steadied the ship for the Victoria Pearls.

However, the ladies failed to pace the game well as the required rate kept climbing up. Rita Nyagendo (16) took the attack to Nepal but once she was run out the task became difficult for the tail that was missing the experienced Franklin Najjumba.

It was the first win for Nepal in the series but Uganda leads the series 3-1. The final game of the series will be played tomorrow.