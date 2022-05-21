2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games:

Basketball (3×3) – Top 3 per Gender:

Boys:

Gold : Israel

: Israel Silver : France

: France Bronze: Brazil

Girls:

Gold: Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei Silver : France

: France Bronze: Serbia

Israel and Chinese Taipei won the boys and girls respective gold medals at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games in France, Le Havre, Seine courts (Maritime).

The boys final witnessed Israel overcome France 21-12 as Chinese Taipei also defeated France 21-13 in the girls’ finale.

The third place play-off for the boys was won by Brazil; 21-16 over Slovenia.

Serbia took the girls’ third place with a resounding 19-12 victory over Estonia.

It was a rather disappointing showing for Uganda’s teams.

The girls were 8th after losing the 7th place play off; 21-12 to Slovenia.

The boys’ team fell in the 13th place play off to Chile 12-14.

Uganda’s girls team was pooled in group D alongside Kazakhstan, Estonia and Bahrain.

The boys were in group A with Romania, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

Teams’ composition:

Uganda’s girls team had the Nabisunsa Girls School duo of Sarah Namale and Mariam Patience Karungi, Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School) and Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International).

Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe) and Shane Fvaour Siima Birungi of Kampala International School were on the male team.

Meanwhile, Uganda won 7 medals at these games that were marking the 19th edition.

All the medals were in athletics; 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Loice Chepkwemoi and Maureen Chebet won gold.

There are 63 countries currently in France for these games for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.

Basketball (Final Standings):

Boys:

Israel France Brazil Slovenia North Macedonia Jordan Bulgaria Serbia Bahrain Croatia Niger Qatar Chile Uganda Kazakhstan Nepal Romania

Girls:

Chinese Taipei France Serbia Estonia Ukraine Romania Slovenia Uganda Brazil Thailand Chile Bahrain Nepal Kazakhstan

Selected Results:

Uganda 17-13 Kazakhstan

Jordan 13-12 Uganda

Uganda 12-20 Romania

Israel 22-07 Niger

Romania 12-17 Jordan

North Macedonia 21-00 Nepal

North Macedonia 06-22 Israel

Croatia 8-21 Slovenia

Niger 11-17 North Macedonia

Brazil 21-19 Slovenia

Bahrain 18-19 Serbia

Qatar 14-15 Croatia

Romania 10-11 Bulgaria

France 13-08 Bahrain

Jordan 14-13 Kazakhstan

Serbia 19-14 Chile

Nepal 14-17 Niger

Bulgaria 19-16 Jordan

Kazakhstan 12-14 Bulgaria

Chile 14-16 Bahrain

Girls: