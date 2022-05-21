2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games:
Basketball (3×3) – Top 3 per Gender:
Boys:
- Gold: Israel
- Silver: France
- Bronze: Brazil
Girls:
- Gold: Chinese Taipei
- Silver: France
- Bronze: Serbia
Israel and Chinese Taipei won the boys and girls respective gold medals at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games in France, Le Havre, Seine courts (Maritime).
The boys final witnessed Israel overcome France 21-12 as Chinese Taipei also defeated France 21-13 in the girls’ finale.
The third place play-off for the boys was won by Brazil; 21-16 over Slovenia.
Serbia took the girls’ third place with a resounding 19-12 victory over Estonia.
It was a rather disappointing showing for Uganda’s teams.
The girls were 8th after losing the 7th place play off; 21-12 to Slovenia.
The boys’ team fell in the 13th place play off to Chile 12-14.
Uganda’s girls team was pooled in group D alongside Kazakhstan, Estonia and Bahrain.
The boys were in group A with Romania, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
Teams’ composition:
Uganda’s girls team had the Nabisunsa Girls School duo of Sarah Namale and Mariam Patience Karungi, Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School) and Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International).
Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe) and Shane Fvaour Siima Birungi of Kampala International School were on the male team.
Meanwhile, Uganda won 7 medals at these games that were marking the 19th edition.
All the medals were in athletics; 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.
Loice Chepkwemoi and Maureen Chebet won gold.
There are 63 countries currently in France for these games for the U-18 students.
The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.
Basketball (Final Standings):
Boys:
- Israel
- France
- Brazil
- Slovenia
- North Macedonia
- Jordan
- Bulgaria
- Serbia
- Bahrain
- Croatia
- Niger
- Qatar
- Chile
- Uganda
- Kazakhstan
- Nepal
- Romania
Girls:
- Chinese Taipei
- France
- Serbia
- Estonia
- Ukraine
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Uganda
- Brazil
- Thailand
- Chile
- Bahrain
- Nepal
- Kazakhstan
Selected Results:
- Uganda 17-13 Kazakhstan
- Jordan 13-12 Uganda
- Uganda 12-20 Romania
- Israel 22-07 Niger
- Romania 12-17 Jordan
- North Macedonia 21-00 Nepal
- North Macedonia 06-22 Israel
- Croatia 8-21 Slovenia
- Niger 11-17 North Macedonia
Brazil 21-19 Slovenia
- Croatia 11-21 Brazil
- Bahrain 18-19 Serbia
- Qatar 14-15 Croatia
- Romania 10-11 Bulgaria
- France 13-08 Bahrain
- Jordan 14-13 Kazakhstan
- Serbia 19-14 Chile
- Nepal 14-17 Niger
- Bulgaria 19-16 Jordan
- Kazakhstan 12-14 Bulgaria
- Chile 14-16 Bahrain
Girls:
- Kazakhstan 15-19 Uganda
- Uganda 08-12 Estonia
- Brazil 22-00 Nepal
- Nepal 02-21 Serbia
- Ukraine 10-18 Chinese Taipei
- Ukraine 20-09 Thailand
- Brazil 11-14 France
- Slovenia 21-12 Chile
- Thailand 17-20 Israel
- Bahruan 07-18 Estonia
- France 14-17 Serbia
- Chile 10-13 Romania
- Chinese Taipei 21-11 Israel