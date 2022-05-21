The magnificent Complexe Sportif Max Louvel centre in Ville de Montivilliers, France has been the home of Table Tennis at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games.

The complex hosted the players from the 14 male teams and 13 female teams in the championship for the U-18’s.

Besides the players, there were referees, technical officials of the game, volunteers and other service providers.

Uganda’s Table Tennis referee Edith Namukasa debuted at her first international championship.

Edith Namukasa on duty during the 2022 ISF Games in Montevelliers, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Namukasa handled as many as 10 matches involving high profile games for well-established Table Tennis playing countries as Romania, Chinese Taipei, Brazil, India, United States of America (USA), France and the like.

She revels in every moment at the ISF Games, which is a stepping stone to her career in Table Tennis refereeing.

I am humbled having made the grade to referee at such an international tournament as the ISF Games in Normandy, France. This was a great moment and opportunity to me in my career. I learnt a lot, gained new friends and this makes me better. Edith Namukasa, Table Tennis Referee

Edith Namukasa in the technical area for Table Tennis in Montivielliers, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Namukasa a former athlete and Table Tennis player had only officiated at the East African level when Uganda hosted the East and Central Africa Table Tennis tournament.

She is keen to keep actively involved in the game as a referee as she awaits even bigger opportunities.

I will remain focused towards the service of the Table Tennis game as a referee. I look forward many more international tournaments to come. Edith Namukasa, Table Tennis Referee

Edith Namukasa on the score board during the 2022 ISF Games in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda finished 11th and 12th in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively during the 19th edition of the ISF Table Tennis championship.

27 teams played Table Tennis in both gender.

The ISF Games in France lured a total of 63 countries in 20 sports disciplines.

These games were hosted in a number of venues to include; Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.