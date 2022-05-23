Yunus Sentamu’s absence from the Uganda Cranes preliminary squad for the opening matches of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers has been explained.

The forward, arguably the country’s best at the moment given his stats with Vipers in the past two seasons was overlooked as Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic named a squad of 33 to starts preparations for Algeria and Niger duels next month.

Kawowo Sports understands that the technical team felt the former KF Tirana striker doesn’t seem interested to represent his country.

“Every time the national team is summoned in the last two years, he always somehow finds a reason to report to camp late, yet other Vipers SC players do turn up into camp on time, but not him. Why?,” a source that preffered anonymity but close to the national team told Kawowo Sports.

“For the last group of international friendly matches in Uzbekistan in March 2022, despite not being injured or anything Yunus didn’t bother to turn up for national team duty.

“And he didn’t find it necessary to inform the coach, the National Teams Department or the Federation, that he will not be available. He just stayed away. So how much desire he has to be on national team duty, is very questionable?”

It’s upon that background that Micho snubbed him despite his numbers.