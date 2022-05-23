2022 Ludo Super League:

Match Day 9 Results:

Nansana Galaxy 3-1 Buyende United

Kings 1-3 Masaka Giants

Buloba A 2-2 Basajja Bayiiya

Nansana All Stars 1-3 Ntinda United

Busega 2-2 Nakawa Market

Kazo Hill 2-2 Kisansa Kireka

Match day 9 of the 2022 Ludo Super League was successfully completed at Buloba with six matches.

Nansana Galaxy returned to the summit of the standings with a 3-1 win over Buyende United.

Their immediate rivals and competitors Buloba A were relegated to second position after a 2-all stalemate with Basajja Bayiiya.

For the third time in a row, Nansana All Stars lost their game, falling 3-1 to Ntinda United.

Elsewhere, Masaka Giants overcame Kings 3-1, defending champions Kisansa Kireka played to a 2-all draw with Kazo Hill.

Another game ended in a draw, 2-2, between Busega and Nakawa Market.

Kireka Kisansa’s John Bosco Ndaula leads the scorers’ top charts with 31 goals.

He is closely followed by Moses Karamaji of Ntinda United on 29 goals.

Busega’s Frank Kasujja has 28 goals and lies third.

The Ludo super league returns on an uncharacteristic Thursday (26th May 2022) at Kazo Central with match day 10 duels.

Nansana All Stars take on Kazo Hill, Nakawa Market face Kisansa Kireka and Basajja Bayiiya will play Ntinda United.

Meanwhile, Masaka Giants will square up against Busega.

The top of the table clash will see Nansana Galaxy take on Buloba A as Buyende United will play Kings.

Two matches remain before the climax of the first round.

Top Scorers:

John Bosco Ndaula (Kireka Kisansa) – 31 Goals

Moses Karamaji (Ntinda United) – 29 Goals

Frank Kasujja (Busega) – 28 Goals

Match Day 10 Fixtures (26th May 2022) – Kazo Central: