In her publication; “The Lost History of Liberalism: From Ancient Rome to the Twenty-First Century” (Princeton University Press, 2018), Helena Rosenblatt, boldly speaks of liberalism for individual rights to promote civic virtue and secularized morality.

On my recent visit to France for the 19th ISF Gymnasiade Games, I kept reflecting about Rosenblatt’s publication when I witnessed, for the first time in my life the gigantic River Seine.

The Seine freely and gracefully flows from the capital city Paris towards the North West in Normandy region (Langres plateau), Rouen, Le Havre, Haropa to the mouth in the iconic English Channel (La Manche).

For starters, Seine covers an enviable 777km with a basin size of 79,000KM (31,000 square miles).

Yacht docked at a yard in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

From local residents, I learnt that the rich history of Paris is inextricably linked to the Seine as the city was first established on the Ile de la Cite before rapidly expanding to both left and right banks.

First hand, I witnessed “real life” on this unique river with people of all walks of life freely utilizing their rights to enjoy the benefits that come forth with.

Being on sports duty, I endured the road trip from Paris to Beauville, Normandy where the games would be held.

The beautiful sunset over the English Channel in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

We were over 4000 people from at least 63 countries on sports business for these U-18 World secondary school games where Uganda scooped 7 medals (2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze).

Along the way, I discovered that Seine has 37 bridges in Paris alone with the Pont Alexandre III, Pont Neuf (oldest one built in the 16th century) and the very latest Pont Charles-de-Gaulle (1996) among the most popular.

I also noticed the Pont de Normandie bridge, ranking as the 9th longest cable stayed bridge in the world which links Le Havre and Honfleur as I was connecting to Montvielliers city where Table Tennis was held.

Beauville town, a tourists’ destination is the center I would stay for the next 10 days.

It is one quiet confine with many recreational and excursion boats that dock on the Seine, hosts lavish old-age apartments as well as hotels and a public market twice every week.

A lavish ancient house in Beauville, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the exciting 19th ISF Gymnasiade Games, the vast sand on the shores of the England Channel where the Seine pours its water was used as the facility for Beach Volleyball.

Beach Volleyball was one of the 20 sports disciplines at the Games that was well watched by different people across the divide.

A dozen courts were constructed on the sand as fast paced action evolved.

Young girls enjoy a manual ride on a unique bike besides the Seine (Credit: David Isabirye)

As we watched the beach volleyball at the Games, hundreds of tourists poured in to relax on the beach, sail on their boats as many wined and dined on the sprouting hotels as well as the casinos decimated.

It was indeed a festival of sorts, all precipitated by the Games, the friendly summer weather and definitely the Seine.

The vast attractive sand beaches besides the England Channell where beach volleyball at 2022 ISF Games was held(Credit: David Isabirye)

Towards the weekend days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), visitors per say tourists’ numbers doubled.

Aged couples, the mid-aged and teenagers flocked the Beauville to enjoy life proper.

Being a summer season, it was the opportune moment to sun bathe and sail along the Seine on the nautique clubs established at the gates of the town.

The other pillar are the captivating Cliffs of Etretat in upper Normandy.

On my way back to Paris city, I witnessed that this emblematic Seine was pedestrianized as the people relax on the original floating constructs, cultural and leisure spaces which have indeed changed the way people look at life along the capital’s river.

The Seine also harbours the floating psychiatric hospital L’Adamant near Bercy, OFF Seine Hotel, Cabaret Electro, L’Arche (aquatic, sports and leisure complex) and the Fluctuart street art museum.

One common feature in the heart of Paris is the Eiffel Tower.

The author (David Isabirye) infront of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

It was history in the making for me as I reached the Eiffel Tower. Hundreds of visitors (domestic and foreign) were at this landmark feature.

The tourists freely took photographs as others climbed to reach the peak.

Business as usual booms at the Eiffel Tower with documentaries executed, literature publications sold as well as art-facts which also bought as well.

A gentleman sells artifacts to Uganda’s sports officials Chris Mugisa and Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel besides the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Opposite the Eiffel Tower is a gastronomic restaurant on the Seine started by famous chef Alain Ducasse.

This is a fully electric boat moored opposite the gigantic Tower with Chef Frederic Anton offering gastronomic cruises on the Don Juan II.

Around the Eiffel Tower, it is a bee-hive of activities (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hotels and apartments are planted along the Seine shorelines (Credit: David Isabirye)

I also learnt that the Seine whose name origin emanates from the Celtic “Gallo-Roman” (goddess of the river) is a confine for artistic and cultural activities as theatres and concerts with the famous Paris fire Brigade and divers on this magical Seine at the Quai de la Monnaie.

People from different backgrounds also convene for a drink, dance as well as listening to live music.

I was also warned that it is strongly forbidden to bathe, sail or kayak on the Seine without an authorization.

Gerald Ronzatti, the founder of the Seine Design agency which constructed several projects on this River notes that “Every time the river bank lanes were closed to car traffic, people invaded them”.

According to Ronzatti, in 1996, a portion of the bank roads between the Tuileries tunnel and Quai Henri IV (in Georges – Pompidou section) was dedicated to pedestrianisation by the mayor of Paris city then, Bertrand Delanoe.

This opened Seine to the public and had a complete turnaround.

“It was like Liberation. No one had anticipated such a change” Ronzatti revealed as I further related that liberty to Helena Rosenblatt’s publication.

Deep in my heart, I keep pondering; how would Paris and generally France have been without the phenomenal Seine, a World Heritage site declared by UNESCO in 1991 (Rive Gauche & Rive Droite).

Another UNESCO declared site is the Mont Saint Michel and its bay where at least three million people visit every year.

On my way to Paris International Airport, I am privileged to have a final glimpse of the cris-crossing Seine, St Denis Stadium (under renovation) and the magnificent home of PSG, the venue for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

I look forward my quick return for the unfinished business in Paris as the Summer Olympic Games 2024 also fast approach.

To my guides and dearest friends in France, I say Merci Beaucoup and to my dear readers world-over; Au Revoir, Jusqu’a ce que nous nous revoyions