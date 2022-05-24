Tooro Pool Players’ Association (TOPPA)

Elective Assembly: Saturday, 28 th May 2022

Saturday, 28 May 2022 At Sky View Inn, Fort Portal (1 PM)

It is election time for the Tooro Pool Players’ Association (TOPPA).

These elections will be held on Saturday, 28th May 2022 at the Sky View Inn beginning 1 PM.

In a bid to ensure transparency, they have been organized by an independent electoral commission.

A number of candidates have been appointed for several positions.

The post of chairperson has the duo of a one Graham and Samuel Mwesige (Sam Umpire).

Kenneth Abesiga is unopposed for the position of vice chairperson.

The treasurer’s post has two candidates in Michael Mwesige and Dr. Moses Rubonera Kabwijamu.

The secretary’s position is unopposed as Ronald Mutegeki is the only one who expressed interest.

Martin Murungi is one of the three candidates for publicity secretary alongside Atom Ghetto president and Denis Atwine

Thaddeus Karamagi (Kapyata) is unopposed as head of umpires.

By Tuesday, May 24, 2022, no person had expressed interest in the secretary competitions’ docket.

The women affairs’ secretary is Gorret Kabasinguzi (Nurse) and none for the secretary Institutions.

Of the four committee members, only Moses (Bundibugyo) is confirmed.

The Tooro Pool Players’ Association (TOPPA) affiliates to the national body, Pool Association Uganda (PAU).