Edith Kyomuhendo Fundraiser:

Saturday, 28 th May 2022

May 2022 *Taibah International Junior School, Bwebajja (9 AM – 2 PM)

Edith Kyomuhendo, 11, a sickle cell carrier is in dire pain.

After recurring strokes that affected both her sides of the body, she cannot talk, sit nor stand.

For the past 6 months, she has been feeding through a tube and on recommendation of her paediatrician, a bone marrow transplant from her sister has been advised to save her life.

It is upon this background that a fundraising drive to raise $160,000 (About Shs 576,000,000) was initiated.

As of 26th May 2022, only Shs 5,000,000 has been realized and the drive continues.

This Saturday, 28th May 2022, a special fundraising drive at Taibah International Junior School, Bwebajja – along Kampala – Entebbe Highway has been planned.

This fundraiser shall witness Excel Soccer Academy involve its academy participants to raise money for the little soul.

“We shall conduct a football for all children session as well as a parents’ walk as we raise money for Edith Kyomuhendo who needs our help” Patrick Gwayambadde, director at Excel Soccer Academy revealed.

Sport as a mobilizer of masses:

Gwayambadde believes the magnetic appeal of football and sport generally will lure as many numbers as possible.

“This is an opportunity to use sport as a platform to help raise money for the little soul something we have done so many times. Parents at Excel Soccer Academy have again heard the call out and they will engage in various activities to help raise money for Edith Kyomuhendo. I call upon all those who can help to chip in swiftly” The director adds.

Kyomuhendo requires the funds to travel to India for an urgent operation.

Excel Soccer Academy and NISOFT Foundation are among the key mobilizers for Edith Kyomuhendo.