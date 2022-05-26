Table Tennis Commonwealth Trials:

Friday, 27th May 2022: Physical fitness and adherence assessment

*At Demelloz Indian Association Restaurant (now called Baguma’s Restaurant) – 3 to 6 PM

Sunday, 29th May 2022: Action at MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

*Best of Five Games (9 AM to 1 PM)

Selected matches:

Round 1:

9:00 AM – 9:20 AM:

Parvin Nangonzi Vs Jemimah Nakawala (Table 1)

Regina Nakibuule Vs Irene Nekesa (Table 2)

Rita Nakhumitsa Vs Florence Seera (Table 3)

Amina Nampeera Vs Halima Astolo (Table 4)

Shanitah Namaala Vs Flavia Amaniyo (Table 5)

Over 40 matches will be played in the 10 round during the final Table Tennis trials of the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for Birmingham city, United Kingdom later this year.

The trials will take place on Sunday, 29th May at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo, starting as early as 9 AM.

The first round will have five matches over the different tables.

In some of the first matches, the Nakasero club duo of Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala shall lock horns on table 1.

At the same time, Regina Nakibuule (Independent) will square up against Mbogo Mixed’s Irene Nekesa on Table 2.

On Table 3, it will be the battle of two players from Uganda Christian University (UCU); Rita Nakhumitsa against Florence Seera.

Halima Astoolo in action during the 2022 ISF Games in France. She faces Aminaah Nampeera in round one (Credit: David Isabirye)

Two Mbogo College players; Amina Nampeera and Halima Astolo shall then face off on Table 4.

Over Table 5, Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo High) will entertain St Michael International’s Flavia Amaniyo.

There will be a total of 45 matches that will be played in 10 rounds.

There are ten female players set for the trials to include seed one Rita Nakhumitsa, three players who represented Uganda at the ISF games in France; (Flavia Amaniyo, Halima Astolo and Shanitah Namaala), Amina Nampeera, Parvin Nangonzi, Florence Seera, Jemimah Nakawala, Irene Nekesa and Regina Nakibuule.

Flavia Amaniyo ready to recieve a shot during the 2022 ISF Games in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Friday, 27th May, the players will be subjected to physical fitness and adherence assessment at Demelloz Indian Association Restaurant (now called Baguma’s Restaurant) starting 3pm to 6pm.

“Only the players who will pass stage 1 will be admitted to stage 2 (action). Each player will have only 2 chances to perform a drill on the roadmap. This format will be the exhaustive, fair and transparent round robin system. The points will be awarded as per the Standard ITTF rules (2 points for a win, loss 1 point and zero for a walk over or no-show” Robert Jjagwe, president of Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) remarked.

All the games will be based on the best of five with some of the matches live on Television, for the first time ever.

Only the best four players will be considered for submission as the final team to represent Uganda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rita Nakhumitsa in action against Parvin Nangonzi during the earlier trials at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Players in Contention: