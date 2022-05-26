Uganda has learnt its pathway to next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) slated to take place in Algeria.

Algerian legend Djamal Menad, top scorer and winner of 1990 AFCON conducted the draw on Thursday under the supervision of CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.

Uganda got a bye at the first round and therefore will either Somalia or Tanzania at the second round.

The games will be played in August this year with Uganda starting on the road. And the winner on aggregate will advance to the final tournament.

Uganda is seeking to qualify for the sixth time having appeared at the previous five editions (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020).