Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won the men’s 5000m race on Day One of the Nike Pre Classic event in a world lead time of 12 minutes and 57.99 seconds at the Hayward Field, Eugene in the United States.

Despite the victory, Cheptegei will be a little bit disappointed for not bettering the existing record of 12:35.36 that he set in 2020.

The previous record had been set by Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s record in 2004.

Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha came second with 13:01:11 as Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (13:10:61) was third.

Another Ethiopian Nibret Melak came fourth with a timing of 13:12:88 and Sam Atkin (Great Britain) finished fifth with 13:15:3.

The rest of the athletes in the top 10 were; Talbi Zouhair (Morocco) 13:24:21, Edward Cheserek (Kenya) 13:25:19, Abdessamad Oukhelfen (Spain) 13:25:33, Mark Owon Lomuket (Kenya) 13:25:82 and USA’s Mason Ferlic (13:48:79).

Meanwhile, on Saturday all the rest of the top guys in the world — Moh Ahmed, Berihu Aregawi, Selemon Barega, Paul Chelimo, Jacob Kiplimo, Samuel Tefera — will race each other at the same distance.

Cheptegei will be back at the same venue in eight weeks’ time for the Oregon Worlds.

Well done and congratulations Joshua Cheptege upon your 5,000m win in Oregon! Once again, you make your motherland proud. May God continue to be the wind beneath your wings. Janet Kataha Museveni, Minister of Education & Sports – Uganda

