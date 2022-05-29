Ludo Super League 2022:



Match Day 10 Results:



Nansana Galaxy 4-0 Buloba A



Buloba A Nakawa Market 4-0 Kireka Kisansa



Kireka Kisansa Buyende United 1-3 Kings



Kings Nansana All Stars 3-1 Kazo Hill



Kazo Hill Bassajja Bayiiya 1-3 Ntinda United



Ntinda United Masaka Giants 2-2 Busega



The first round of the 2022 National Ludo Super League officially came to a climax on Sunday, 29th March at Kinoni in Masaka city.



Like has been the case for all the previous match days, six matches were played on the day.



Table leaders Nansana Galaxy will commence the second round still top having condemned Buloba A 4-0.



Nansana Galaxy has 19 points from 10 points, one better than second placed Ntinda United.



Ntinda United managed a 3-1 victory over Bassajja Bayiiya during match day 10.



Two clubs; Nakawa Market and Masaka Giants are joint third with 16 points apiece.



Nakawa Market walloped the defending champions Kireka Kisansa 4-0 and Masaka Giants played to a 2-all draw with Busega.



Meanwhile, 7th place Kings (14 points, same as Busega) humbled the league debutants Buyende United 3-1.



Nansana All Stars pipped bottom placed Kazo Hill 3-1 in the battle of the two least performing clubs.



Kazo Hill is rock bottom with 7 points as Nansana All Stars are 11th with 9 points on the 12 team log.

The league will take a three week’s break and the throw-off date for the second round will be confirmed and communicated by the Uganda Ludo Association (ULA).

“We are going to use the three weeks break to conduct the individual championship to select those 10 players who will represent Uganda in South Africa” Hussein Kalule, President Uganda Ludo Association (ULA).