Hotel Africana won the Volleyball category in the on-going 2022 Corporate League at the Makerere University sports grounds, Kampala.

This was confirmed during the 4th outing since the competition started in February 2022.

For the second time in a row, the games were held at the Makerere University sports ground with 53 corporate companies taking part.

Meanwhile, Basketball event threw off as the Tug of War and football continued as usual.

The muscle-men during the exciting tug of war competition at the Makerere University playground, Kampala

Over 100 football matches were played from morning to dawn with at least 60 goals scored.

CBS FM recorded the score line with the biggest margin, triumphing 8-0 over Pay Way.

CBS FM also defeated National Water 4-1.

Centenary Bank also humiliated DHL Uganda 7-0 in another one sided duel.

Pay Way also fell miserably 0-7 to UEGCL as UBOS condemned Uganda Red Cross 5-0.

DFCU Bank defeated Engie Energies Africa 3-0.

Diana Mutu, the Corporate League chairperson lauded all the companies that are part and parcel of the league in line with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause and keeping the employers physically fit.

“I am very grateful for the different corporate companies that are part of the 2022 Corporate League. This is one avenue of networking, exercising to keep the bodies fit and a platform where companies practice their CSR token” Mutu remarked.

Diana Mutu, Corporate League Chairperson (Credit: David Isabirye)

The next outing will be held on the last Sunday of June 2022.

Round 1:

DHL Uganda 0-7 Centenary Bank

Centenary Bank CFAO Motors 3-1 Platinum Credit

Platinum Credit Bollore Transport Logistics 2-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Dumen Orange 0-1 Hotel Africana

Hotel Africana Jubilee Life 0-1 Rene Industries

Rene Industries Graphic Systems 0-0 KCB Bank

KCB Bank Coca Cola 0-0 Roofings Group

Roofings Group DFCU Bank 0-0 Xclusive Cuttings

Round 2:

UBOS 5-0 Uganda Red Cross

Uganda Red Cross Vision Group 3-0 Engie Energies

Engie Energies Nile Breweries 2-3 Mogo Loans

Mogo Loans Bank of Africa 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority I & M Bank 1-0 Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Uganda Breweries 1-0 SGA Security Uganda

SGA Security Uganda Cavendish University 0-2 KFC Uganda (Walk-over)

KFC Uganda (Walk-over) NSSF 2-0 Letshego (Walk-over)

Round 3:

Spear Motors Ltd 0-2 Kibuli Muslim Hospital

Kibuli Muslim Hospital Huawei 2-0 Kibuli Muslim Hospital

Kibuli Muslim Hospital Movit Products 0-2 Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank National Water 0-1 Housing Finance Bank

Housing Finance Bank Posta Uganda 1-0 Crown Beverages

Crown Beverages BBS TV 2-2 Uganda Revenue Authority

Uganda Revenue Authority CBS FM 0-0 SCD Darling

SCD Darling MTN Uganda 0-0 UNRA

UNRA Cipla Quality Chemicals 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)

Round 4:

Xclusive Cuttings 0-3 Centenary Bank

Centenary Bank Rene Industries 0-0 Bollore Logistics

Bollore Logistics Cfao Motors 0-0 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems KCB Bank 0-0 Coca Cola

Coca Cola Uganda Civil Aviation Authority 0-0 DFCU Bank

DFCU Bank DHL Uganda 0-0 Platinum Credit

Platinum Credit Pay Way 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)

Umeme (Walk-over) UEGCL 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)

Round 5:

Bank of Africa 3-0 NSSF

NSSF Hotel Africana 2-0 Roofings Group

Roofings Group Dumen Orange 1-0 Jubilee Life Insurance

Jubilee Life Insurance UBOS 1-1 Uganda Breweries

Uganda Breweries Uganda Coffee Development Authority 1-1 Nile Breweries

Nile Breweries Cavendish University 0-2 I & M Bank (Walk-over)

I & M Bank (Walk-over) Engie Energy Access Africa 0-2 Letshego (Walk-over)

Round 6:

CBS FM 4-1 National Water

National Water KFC Uganda 0-3 Mogo Loans

Mogo Loans Kibuli Muslim Hospital 2-0 Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Vision Group 1-0 Uganda Red Cross

Uganda Red Cross Housing Finance Bank 1-0 Posta Uganda

Posta Uganda BBS Telefaina 1-1 UNRA

UNRA Petroleum Authority 0-2 Cipla Quality Chemicals (Walk-over)

Cipla Quality Chemicals (Walk-over) SCD Darling 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)

Round 7:

Pay Way 0-7 UEGCL

UEGCL Movit Products 0-2 MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda Spear Motors 0-2 Umeme

Umeme Bollore Logistics 0-1 Platinum Credit

Platinum Credit Centenary Bank 1-0 Coca Cola

Coca Cola Crown Beverages 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority

Uganda Revenue Authority CFAO Motors 0-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Xclusive Cuttings 0-0 Rene Industries

Rene Industries Huawei 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)

Round 8:

KCB Bank Uganda 0-2 DFCU Bank

DFCU Bank Dumen Orange 2-0 Bank of Africa

Bank of Africa NSSF 2-1 Hotel Africana

Hotel Africana DHL Uganda 1-0 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems Nile Breweries 0-1 Engie Energy Access Africa

Engie Energy Access Africa I & M Bank 1-1 UBOS

UBOS Letshego 0-2 NSSF (Walk-over)

NSSF (Walk-over) Cavendish University 0-2 Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Walk-over)

Round 9:

CBS FM 8-0 Pay Way

Pay Way Roofings Group 2-1 Uganda Breweries

Uganda Breweries Stanbic Bank 0-1 UNRA

UNRA National Water 1-0 Uganda Red Cross

Uganda Red Cross SGA Security Uganda 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority Housing Finance Bank 1-1 Vision Group

Vision Group Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Mogo Loans

Mogo Loans UETCL 0-2 Posta Uganda (Walk-over)

Posta Uganda (Walk-over) SCD Darling 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)

Petroleum Authority (Walk-over) BBS Telefaina 2-0 Kibuli Muslim Hospital (Walk-over)

Kibuli Muslim Hospital (Walk-over) Round 10:

Huawei 1-3 Movit Products

Movit Products Spear Motors 0-2 Movit Products

Movit Products Umeme 0-2 Crown Beverages

Crown Beverages UEGCL 1-0 MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda Coca Cola 1-0 Rene Industries

Rene Industries KFC Uganda 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Platinum Credit 0-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Bollore Logistics 1-1 Centenary Bank

Centenary Bank CFAO Motors 0-0 Xclusive Cuttings

Round 11:

Hotel Africana 1-0 I & M Bank

I & M Bank NSSF 0-1 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems Nile Breweries 0-1 Bank Of Africa

Bank Of Africa Dhl Uganda 1-1 Jubilee Life

Jubilee Life Liquid Intelligent Technologies 0-0 Engie Energy Access

Engie Energy Access Letshego 2-0 KCB Bank (Walk-over)

KCB Bank (Walk-over) Cavendish University 0-2 Dumen Orange (Walk-over)

Round 12:

CBS FM 2-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority Mogo Loans 2-1 UNRA

UNRA SCD Darling 0-1 Uganda Breweries

Uganda Breweries BBS Telefaina 1-1 Housing Finance Bank

Housing Finance Bank Roofings Group 0-0 Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Crown Beverages 0-0 KFC Uganda

KFC Uganda Pay Way 0-0 Posta Uganda

Posta Uganda Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Vision Group

Vision Group National Water 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)

UETCL (Walk-over) SGA Security Uganda 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)

Round 13:

DFCU Bank 3-0 Engie Energies Africa

Engie Energies Africa Movit Products 1-0 UEGCL

UEGCL Huawei 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority

Uganda Revenue Authority DHL Uganda 0-1 Hotel Africana

Hotel Africana Coca Cola 1-0 Xclussive Cuttings

Xclussive Cuttings Centenary Bank 1-0 CFAO Motors

CFAO Motors Bollore Logistics 0-0 Posta Uganda

Posta Uganda Dumen Orange 0-0 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Nile Breweries Limited

Nile Breweries Limited Rene Industries 0-0 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority MTN Uganda 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)

Umeme (Walk-over) Crown Beverages 2-0 Letshego (Walk-over)

Letshego (Walk-over) Kibuli Muslim Hospital 0-2 Cavendish University (Walk-over)

Cavendish University (Walk-over) Spear Motors 0-2 Uganda Revenue Authority (Walk-over)

Round 14: