Hotel Africana won the Volleyball category in the on-going 2022 Corporate League at the Makerere University sports grounds, Kampala.
This was confirmed during the 4th outing since the competition started in February 2022.
For the second time in a row, the games were held at the Makerere University sports ground with 53 corporate companies taking part.
Meanwhile, Basketball event threw off as the Tug of War and football continued as usual.
Over 100 football matches were played from morning to dawn with at least 60 goals scored.
CBS FM recorded the score line with the biggest margin, triumphing 8-0 over Pay Way.
CBS FM also defeated National Water 4-1.
Centenary Bank also humiliated DHL Uganda 7-0 in another one sided duel.
Pay Way also fell miserably 0-7 to UEGCL as UBOS condemned Uganda Red Cross 5-0.
DFCU Bank defeated Engie Energies Africa 3-0.
Diana Mutu, the Corporate League chairperson lauded all the companies that are part and parcel of the league in line with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause and keeping the employers physically fit.
“I am very grateful for the different corporate companies that are part of the 2022 Corporate League. This is one avenue of networking, exercising to keep the bodies fit and a platform where companies practice their CSR token” Mutu remarked.
The next outing will be held on the last Sunday of June 2022.
Round 1:
- DHL Uganda 0-7 Centenary Bank
- CFAO Motors 3-1 Platinum Credit
- Bollore Transport Logistics 2-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
- Dumen Orange 0-1 Hotel Africana
- Jubilee Life 0-1 Rene Industries
- Graphic Systems 0-0 KCB Bank
- Coca Cola 0-0 Roofings Group
- DFCU Bank 0-0 Xclusive Cuttings
Round 2:
- UBOS 5-0 Uganda Red Cross
- Vision Group 3-0 Engie Energies
- Nile Breweries 2-3 Mogo Loans
- Bank of Africa 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority
- I & M Bank 1-0 Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Uganda Breweries 1-0 SGA Security Uganda
- Cavendish University 0-2 KFC Uganda (Walk-over)
- NSSF 2-0 Letshego (Walk-over)
Round 3:
- Spear Motors Ltd 0-2 Kibuli Muslim Hospital
- Huawei 2-0 Kibuli Muslim Hospital
- Movit Products 0-2 Stanbic Bank
- National Water 0-1 Housing Finance Bank
- Posta Uganda 1-0 Crown Beverages
- BBS TV 2-2 Uganda Revenue Authority
- CBS FM 0-0 SCD Darling
- MTN Uganda 0-0 UNRA
- Cipla Quality Chemicals 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)
Round 4:
- Xclusive Cuttings 0-3 Centenary Bank
- Rene Industries 0-0 Bollore Logistics
- Cfao Motors 0-0 Graphic Systems
- KCB Bank 0-0 Coca Cola
- Uganda Civil Aviation Authority 0-0 DFCU Bank
- DHL Uganda 0-0 Platinum Credit
- Pay Way 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)
- UEGCL 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)
Round 5:
- Bank of Africa 3-0 NSSF
- Hotel Africana 2-0 Roofings Group
- Dumen Orange 1-0 Jubilee Life Insurance
- UBOS 1-1 Uganda Breweries
- Uganda Coffee Development Authority 1-1 Nile Breweries
- Cavendish University 0-2 I & M Bank (Walk-over)
- Engie Energy Access Africa 0-2 Letshego (Walk-over)
Round 6:
- CBS FM 4-1 National Water
- KFC Uganda 0-3 Mogo Loans
- Kibuli Muslim Hospital 2-0 Stanbic Bank
- Vision Group 1-0 Uganda Red Cross
- Housing Finance Bank 1-0 Posta Uganda
- BBS Telefaina 1-1 UNRA
- Petroleum Authority 0-2 Cipla Quality Chemicals (Walk-over)
- SCD Darling 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)
Round 7:
- Pay Way 0-7 UEGCL
- Movit Products 0-2 MTN Uganda
- Spear Motors 0-2 Umeme
- Bollore Logistics 0-1 Platinum Credit
- Centenary Bank 1-0 Coca Cola
- Crown Beverages 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority
- CFAO Motors 0-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
- Xclusive Cuttings 0-0 Rene Industries
- Huawei 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)
Round 8:
- KCB Bank Uganda 0-2 DFCU Bank
- Dumen Orange 2-0 Bank of Africa
- NSSF 2-1 Hotel Africana
- DHL Uganda 1-0 Graphic Systems
- Nile Breweries 0-1 Engie Energy Access Africa
- I & M Bank 1-1 UBOS
- Letshego 0-2 NSSF (Walk-over)
- Cavendish University 0-2 Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Walk-over)
Round 9:
- CBS FM 8-0 Pay Way
- Roofings Group 2-1 Uganda Breweries
- Stanbic Bank 0-1 UNRA
- National Water 1-0 Uganda Red Cross
- SGA Security Uganda 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority
- Housing Finance Bank 1-1 Vision Group
- Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Mogo Loans
- UETCL 0-2 Posta Uganda (Walk-over)
- SCD Darling 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)
- BBS Telefaina 2-0 Kibuli Muslim Hospital (Walk-over)
- Round 10:
- Huawei 1-3 Movit Products
- Spear Motors 0-2 Movit Products
- Umeme 0-2 Crown Beverages
- UEGCL 1-0 MTN Uganda
- Coca Cola 1-0 Rene Industries
- KFC Uganda 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)
- Platinum Credit 0-1 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
- Bollore Logistics 1-1 Centenary Bank
- CFAO Motors 0-0 Xclusive Cuttings
Round 11:
- Hotel Africana 1-0 I & M Bank
- NSSF 0-1 Graphic Systems
- Nile Breweries 0-1 Bank Of Africa
- Dhl Uganda 1-1 Jubilee Life
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies 0-0 Engie Energy Access
- Letshego 2-0 KCB Bank (Walk-over)
- Cavendish University 0-2 Dumen Orange (Walk-over)
Round 12:
- CBS FM 2-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority
- Mogo Loans 2-1 UNRA
- SCD Darling 0-1 Uganda Breweries
- BBS Telefaina 1-1 Housing Finance Bank
- Roofings Group 0-0 Stanbic Bank
- Crown Beverages 0-0 KFC Uganda
- Pay Way 0-0 Posta Uganda
- Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Vision Group
- National Water 2-0 UETCL (Walk-over)
- SGA Security Uganda 2-0 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)
Round 13:
- DFCU Bank 3-0 Engie Energies Africa
- Movit Products 1-0 UEGCL
- Huawei 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority
- DHL Uganda 0-1 Hotel Africana
- Coca Cola 1-0 Xclussive Cuttings
- Centenary Bank 1-0 CFAO Motors
- Bollore Logistics 0-0 Posta Uganda
- Dumen Orange 0-0 Graphic Systems
- Cipla Quality Chemicals 0-0 Nile Breweries Limited
- Rene Industries 0-0 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
- MTN Uganda 2-0 Umeme (Walk-over)
- Crown Beverages 2-0 Letshego (Walk-over)
- Kibuli Muslim Hospital 0-2 Cavendish University (Walk-over)
- Spear Motors 0-2 Uganda Revenue Authority (Walk-over)
Round 14:
- Letshego 0-2 Liquid Technologies
- Payway 0-2 Dfcu Bank
- SCD Darling 2-0 Cavendish University
- BBS Telefaina 1-0 Huawei
- NSSF 2-0 Umeme Limited (Walk-over)
- UETCL 0-2 BBS Telefaina (Walk-over)
- Movit Products 0-2 Petroleum Authority (Walk-over)
- I&M Bank 2-0 Umeme Limited (Walk-over)
- National Water 2-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda (Walk-over)
- Stanbic Bank 2-0 Spear Motors Limited (Walk-over)
- UETCL 0-2 Crown Beverages Limited (Walk-Over)
- Letshego 0-2 Graphic Systems (Walk-over)
- Jubilee Insurance 2-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda (Walk-over)
- Kfc Uganda 2-0 Umeme Limited (Walk-over)