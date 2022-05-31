Uganda Senior Women’s Football National Team head coach George Lutalo has released the final squad that will play at this year’s CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship.

The Crested Cranes will use the aforementioned tournament as a precursor to the Women Africa Cup of Nations that will be played in July.

After several weeks in residential training, Lutalo confirmed the final list of 23 players just a day before the tournament gets underway.

The squad named comprises of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

The surprise omissions include veteran right back Viola Namuddu who has been part of the team since 2016. Naome Nagadya and Resty Nanziri have also not made the cut on the final squad.

Elizabeth Nakigozi, Harima Kanyago, Hadijah Nalongo, Phoebe Banura, Joan Ainembabazi and Salena Allibhai are the other players dropped.

The Crested Cranes will begin the tournament against Rwanda on Wednesday before facing Burundi and Djibouti, the other teams in Group A.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship will be played between 1st -11th June at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Crested Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Daisy Nakaziro (Uganda Martyrs WFC), Daphine Nyayenga (She Corporate FC), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Defenders

Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sumaya Komuntale (FC Tooro Queens), Lukiya Namubiru (Kampala Queens FC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Margaret Namirimu (She Corporate FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens), Sheebah Zalwango (FC Amani), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC)

Forwards

Juliet Nalukenge (Apollon Ladies FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Unattached), Hasifah Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margaret Kunihira (Kampala Queens FC), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC), Shirazi Natasha (Unattached)