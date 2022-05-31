Result

Al Ahly 0-2 Wydad Casablanca

Zouheir El Moutaraji scored a brace that delivered a third Caf Champions League title for Wydad Casablanca as they beat Al Ahly 2-0 at the Mohamed V Complex in Morocco.

The forward opened the scores after just fifteen minutes with a screamer from outside the area that beat goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The goal awakened the Red Devils who were dominant in possession but the Moroccan side held on until halftime.

Two minutes after the break, El Moutaraji doubled the lead with an easy goal following a blistering counter attack after Al Ahly lost the ball in the opposite penalty box.

Pitso Mosimane’s men came close through endless attacks but were denied by poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Wydad Casablanca custodian.

Defeat denied both Mosimane and Al Ahly history as they failed to win a third consecutive title.