Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango is secretly being lured to come back from international retirement, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

The Mamelodi Sundowns number one announced his retirement from the national team in April last year following a failed Afcon 2021 qualification campaign.

The 2016 Caf African Player of the Year based in Africa is however in secret talks with Fufa over a possible return to the national team ahead of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

A source at the FA that preferred anonymity revealed that Onyango was being convinced to return and guide the young lads during a rebuilding process.

“There are talks but I don’t know how far for now,” a source said. “But he is seen as someone that would give confidence to the team and also that fear factor that we (Cranes) once had,” he added.

Rumours had started circulating that the former SC Villa custodian would be available for clashes against Algeria and Niger.

However, we can reliably report that he hasn’t joined the team in Algiers and in any case if the talks yield fruits, he would then be available for selection against Niger on June 8 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.