Peace Proscovia won the Gilbert golden shot award at the end of the 2022 Vitality super league netball season in the United Kingdom.

The Bartercard Surrey Storm’s Goal Shooter topped the scoring charts 853 goals in the season.

“It feels awesome to be top scorer after two low years. I am proud of Bartercard Surrey Storm management, coaches and fellow players for believing in me. It was such collective teamwork” Peace remarked after Bartercard Surrey Storm’s 58-52 victory over Celtic on the final day of the season.

Peace Proscovia (left) in action

This was her third award and the fifth consecutive year that a Ugandan shooter has won it.

Meanwhile, Layla Guscoth was the Vitality player of the season ahead of Eleanor Cardwell, Metcalf Natalie and Funmi Fadoju.

The Vitality team of the season had Maweni (Goalkeeper), Guscoth (Goalkeeper), Cobden (Wing-defender), Malcom (Center), Metcalf (Wing Attacker), Cardwell (Goal-Attacker) and Proscovia (Goal shooter).

Peace Proscovia, the Gilbert Golden Shot winner

The coach of the season was Manchester Thunder’s Karen Greig.

Greig beat Sam Bird, Victoria Burgess and Morris Dannii Titmuss.

The young player of the season was Pulse’s Funmi Fadoju.

Fadoju beat the Lightening duo of Emma Thacker and Alice Harvey and Saracens Mavericks’ Aliyah Zaranyika.

Peace Proscovia scored 853 goals in the season

Manchester Thunder’s Eleanor Cardwell was the players’ player of the season.

Cardwell came ahead of Brie Grierson, Layla Guscoth and Laura Malcom.

Cardwell was also the sky sports fans’ player of the season.

Gary Burgess was the umpire of the season.

Manchester Thunder won the 2022 season unbeaten.

This was the fourth time that a club won the season unbeaten after their 2015 heroics, Surrey Storm (2014) and Team Bath (2007 and 2009).