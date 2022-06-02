Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA) Personality of May 2022:

Winner: Florence Seera – 475 Points

Florence Seera – 475 Points Runners up: Fazila Ikwaput – 350 Points

Table Tennis female player Florence Seera is the Eastern Uganda outstanding sports personality for the month of May 2022.

The current country’s seed three was voted as the best by the Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA) members during the May convention at Ku-Papaz Restaurant Café in Mbale city on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Seera who topped the final round of Table Tennis qualifiers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom edged female footballer Fazila Ikwaput, a player at Masindi’s Lady Doves and the Crested Cranes (Uganda women football national team).

The Mbale Tigers Table Tennis club player tallied 475 votes as compared to Ikwaput’s 350 points.

Florence Seera ready to serve the ball against Jemimah Nakawala. Seera won 3-2 at the MTN Indoor Stadium, Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Seera was among the four players who made the grade to team Uganda for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

The other three were Rita Nakhumitsa, as well as two teenagers Jemimah Nakawala and Parvin Nangonzi.

Seera won eight matches, scoring 17 points and lost once to seed one; Nakhumitsa, also a player from Mbale Tigers.

At the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena, she beat Amina Nampeera 3-1, Flavia Amanyo 3-2, Irene Nekesa 3-0, Jemimah Nakawala 3-2, Shanita Namala 3-0, Halima Astolo 3-0, Parvin Nangonzi 3-0 and Regina Nakibuule 3-1.

Her only grey patch was the 1-3 loss to seed one Nakhumista.

Rita Nakhumitsa against Florence Seera during the final round of the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Kampala. Nakhumitsa won 3-1 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Commendations:

EUSPA members also commended Gaddafi care taker head coach Mubarak Wamboya and footballer Ezekiel Mafabi for the work well done in the month of May.

Wamboya was instrumental for Gaddafi in the survival of the club during the recently concluded 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Mafabi features for fifth division outfit Uganda Christian University (UCU) – Mbale branch Football Club.

He scored 16 goals in the month which helped UCU get promoted to the fourth division.

Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA) is affiliated to the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).